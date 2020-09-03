Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its stake in Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 10,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 105,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Bausch Health Companies alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target (down from $64.00) on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Monday, August 24th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Cfra lowered their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $28.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bausch Health Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.71.

Bausch Health Companies stock opened at $16.39 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.38, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.61, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.12. Bausch Health Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $11.15 and a 1 year high of $31.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.30.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 25.19% and a positive return on equity of 104.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Bausch Health Companies Inc will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Bausch Health Companies news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 948,353 shares of Bausch Health Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.24 per share, with a total value of $18,246,311.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 12.14% of the company’s stock.

About Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.