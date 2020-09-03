Blair William & Co. IL Has $1.18 Million Position in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 237.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,195 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 20,555 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in FLIR Systems were worth $1,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FLIR. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of FLIR Systems by 223.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 667 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FLIR Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of FLIR Systems by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,762 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of FLIR Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of FLIR Systems by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,538 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. 88.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FLIR opened at $37.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.37 and a beta of 1.45. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.85 and a 52 week high of $59.44.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $482.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.02 million. FLIR Systems had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 7.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. FLIR Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FLIR shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on FLIR Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Imperial Capital raised FLIR Systems from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of FLIR Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered FLIR Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.11.

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

