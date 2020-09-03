Blair William & Co. IL Purchases 1,193 Shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,482 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $1,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in Kohl’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Kohl’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Kohl’s by 192.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares during the period. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in Kohl’s by 142.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 3,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Kohl’s by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the period. 81.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KSS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. BofA Securities raised shares of Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.35.

KSS opened at $21.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.22. Kohl’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.89 and a fifty-two week high of $59.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.03 and its 200 day moving average is $22.79.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.58. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. Kohl’s had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a negative return on equity of 2.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Kohl’s Co. will post -3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

