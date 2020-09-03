Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,037 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Waters were worth $909,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Waters during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,744,000. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Waters by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 1,671 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Waters by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 61,310 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,159,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Waters by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,379,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $979,304,000 after buying an additional 269,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waters by 566.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,730 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after buying an additional 13,371 shares during the last quarter. 91.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WAT shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Waters in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Waters from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Waters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Waters from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Waters from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.22.

WAT stock opened at $217.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03, a PEG ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 0.94. Waters Co. has a 1 year low of $154.39 and a 1 year high of $245.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $216.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.20.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $519.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.41 million. Waters had a negative return on equity of 349.31% and a net margin of 22.61%. Analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 8.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Michael C. Harrington sold 24,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.75, for a total transaction of $5,260,200.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,701,404.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ian King sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.44, for a total value of $2,621,280.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,200 shares in the company, valued at $3,757,168. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,381 shares of company stock worth $14,280,481 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

