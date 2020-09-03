Advisors Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,081 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in eHealth were worth $969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of eHealth by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its position in shares of eHealth by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of eHealth by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of eHealth by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of eHealth in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of eHealth from $138.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of eHealth in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of eHealth in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of eHealth from $127.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of eHealth from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.67.

In other eHealth news, CEO Scott N. Flanders bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $71.54 per share, with a total value of $3,577,000.00. Also, insider Phillip A. Morelock bought 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $78.29 per share, with a total value of $74,375.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,378,137.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have purchased 52,950 shares of company stock valued at $3,793,496 and have sold 16,444 shares valued at $1,740,769. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ EHTH opened at $67.60 on Thursday. eHealth, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.71 and a 12 month high of $152.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.79 and a 200-day moving average of $108.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 5.32. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of -0.29.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.22. eHealth had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $88.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.34 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that eHealth, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

