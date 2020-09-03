Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Purchased by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,949 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in Aptiv by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 4,787 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Aptiv by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 6,261 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Aptiv by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,495 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Aptiv by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,034 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of The West boosted its stake in Aptiv by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of The West now owns 5,253 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. 94.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APTV stock opened at $90.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Aptiv PLC has a 52-week low of $29.22 and a 52-week high of $99.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $83.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.23. The company has a market capitalization of $23.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70, a P/E/G ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 2.28.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.33. Aptiv had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 13.63%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on APTV. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Aptiv from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Aptiv from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Aptiv from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Aptiv from $59.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.70.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

