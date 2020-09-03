Advisors Asset Management Inc. Purchases 787 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,134 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HAL. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 47.8% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 46,668,019 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $319,676,000 after acquiring an additional 15,101,089 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 8.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,567,949 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $318,990,000 after acquiring an additional 3,690,616 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 14.7% during the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 15,497,387 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $106,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983,753 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,322,683 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $433,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 33,807.2% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,345,097 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $9,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341,130 shares in the last quarter. 71.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HAL stock opened at $16.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 2.62. Halliburton has a one year low of $4.25 and a one year high of $25.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 21.35% and a positive return on equity of 12.02%. The company’s revenue was down 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Halliburton will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 14.52%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Halliburton from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. UBS Group cut shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Halliburton from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, HSBC raised their target price on shares of Halliburton from $9.50 to $13.70 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Halliburton has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.60.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

