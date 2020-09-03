Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $986,000 Holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,514 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,609 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cognex were worth $986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Cognex by 70.9% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,633,481 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $68,966,000 after purchasing an additional 677,734 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Cognex by 2,540.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 553,688 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,065,000 after purchasing an additional 532,718 shares during the period. Fundsmith LLP lifted its position in shares of Cognex by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 1,508,999 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $63,710,000 after acquiring an additional 341,182 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Cognex by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,086,580 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $88,095,000 after acquiring an additional 292,901 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Cognex by 2,251.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 287,828 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $12,152,000 after acquiring an additional 275,588 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CGNX. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cognex from $39.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. HSBC began coverage on Cognex in a research report on Monday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Cognex from $43.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Cognex in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Cognex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.82.

Shares of CGNX opened at $71.52 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.65. Cognex Co. has a 1 year low of $35.20 and a 1 year high of $71.76. The stock has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a PE ratio of 88.30 and a beta of 1.67.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.11). Cognex had a net margin of 20.50% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $169.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cognex Co. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is 18.97%.

In related news, SVP Sheila Marie Dipalma sold 43,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.56, for a total transaction of $2,895,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jerry A. Schneider sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.73, for a total value of $333,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 369,522 shares of company stock valued at $24,696,979 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. It provides machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

