Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $1.16 Million Stake in Enable Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:ENBL)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enable Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:ENBL) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 248,303 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 16,268 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Enable Midstream Partners worth $1,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Enable Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,418,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,175,123 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,591,000 after purchasing an additional 788,007 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enable Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,813,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,709,225 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,999,000 after purchasing an additional 667,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 11,362,125 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,201,000 after purchasing an additional 644,079 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ENBL opened at $5.18 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 2.64. Enable Midstream Partners LP has a 1 year low of $1.61 and a 1 year high of $12.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Enable Midstream Partners had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 5.91%. The firm had revenue of $515.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Enable Midstream Partners LP will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 17th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.74%. Enable Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 65.35%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Enable Midstream Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Enable Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enable Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, R. F. Lafferty lowered shares of Enable Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Enable Midstream Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Enable Midstream Partners Company Profile

Enable Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing; and Transportation and Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering, processing, and fractionation services in the Anadarko, Arkoma, and Ark-La-Tex basins, as well as crude oil gathering services in the Bakken Shale formation of the Williston Basin for its producer customers.

