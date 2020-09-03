Brokerages Expect SWK Holdings Corp. (NYSE:SWKH) to Announce $0.33 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that SWK Holdings Corp. (NYSE:SWKH) will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for SWK’s earnings. SWK reported earnings per share of $0.39 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 16th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that SWK will report full-year earnings of $0.96 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.41 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow SWK.
Separately, Dougherty & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SWK in a report on Wednesday, May 27th.
SWK Company Profile
SWK Holdings Corporation, a specialized finance company, focuses on the healthcare sector. It intends to provide customized financing solutions to a range of life science companies, including companies in the biotechnology, medical device, medical diagnostics and related tools, animal health, and pharmaceutical industries, as well as institutions and inventors.
