BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $1.26 Million Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,965 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,455 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $1,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in MGM Resorts International by 231.8% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the second quarter worth about $29,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 203.3% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 347.8% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MGM opened at $23.72 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a PE ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.47. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $5.90 and a fifty-two week high of $34.63.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($1.52) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.65) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $289.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.57 million. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 21.28% and a negative return on equity of 6.64%. Research analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post -3.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a $0.0025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. This is an increase from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.30%.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 1,637 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.76, for a total value of $35,621.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Mcmanus sold 30,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.23, for a total transaction of $636,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,177,497.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 51,637 shares of company stock valued at $1,129,321. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MGM shares. Cfra cut shares of MGM Resorts International to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $35.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.69.

MGM Resorts International Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

