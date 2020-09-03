BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Shares Gap Down to $61.25

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $61.25, but opened at $59.06. BioNTech shares last traded at $60.29, with a volume of 5,398 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BNTX. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Bank of America upgraded BioNTech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on BioNTech from $42.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on BioNTech in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on BioNTech from $75.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.27.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.34.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $41.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.52 million. BioNTech had a negative return on equity of 46.77% and a negative net margin of 182.30%. The business’s revenue was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that BioNTech SE will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of BioNTech during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of BioNTech during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in BioNTech in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in BioNTech in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in BioNTech in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 11.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other diseases. The company is involved in developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 for prostate cancer; BNT113 that is in Phase I clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114, which is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; and BNT115 and BNT116 to treat other cancers, including ovarian cancer.

