Prudential Financial Inc. Has $8.27 Million Stock Position in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV)

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 67.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,260 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 14,210 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $8,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VEEV. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new position in Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 233 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VEEV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their price target on Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $167.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Friday, May 29th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $235.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Veeva Systems in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.29.

In other Veeva Systems news, CAO Michele O’connor sold 689 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.31, for a total transaction of $176,597.59. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 689 shares in the company, valued at $176,597.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 37,146 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.60, for a total value of $8,008,677.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,035,890.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 84,709 shares of company stock valued at $19,633,684. 13.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE VEEV opened at $297.07 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $261.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.88. Veeva Systems Inc has a 1-year low of $118.11 and a 1-year high of $298.76. The firm has a market cap of $42.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 25.60%. The business had revenue of $353.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Veeva Systems’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

