Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 132,341 Shares of Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER)

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,449,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 132,341 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.13% of Vereit worth $9,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barings LLC bought a new position in Vereit in the 1st quarter valued at about $125,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Vereit by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 78,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 17,349 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Vereit by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 250,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after buying an additional 5,246 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Vereit by 132.6% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 429,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after buying an additional 245,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Vereit by 497.7% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,268,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,321,000 after buying an additional 7,717,525 shares during the last quarter. 94.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on VER. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Vereit in a research note on Friday, July 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $6.75 price objective for the company. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Vereit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Vereit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Vereit in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vereit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.43.

Shares of VER stock opened at $6.89 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.59 and a 200-day moving average of $6.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Vereit Inc has a 12-month low of $3.56 and a 12-month high of $10.18. The firm has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.48 and a beta of 1.03.

Vereit (NYSE:VER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.11). Vereit had a negative return on equity of 7.49% and a negative net margin of 43.35%. The company had revenue of $278.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vereit Inc will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.077 dividend. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Vereit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.93%.

About Vereit

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $15.6 billion including approximately 4,000 properties and 94.7 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

