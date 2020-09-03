Prudential Financial Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL)

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 16.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 141,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 28,582 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $9,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xylem during the second quarter worth approximately $479,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Xylem by 11.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 37,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 3,953 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Xylem during the second quarter worth approximately $5,203,000. Stevard LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xylem during the second quarter worth approximately $316,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem during the second quarter worth $385,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Xylem alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on XYL. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Xylem in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Xylem from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Xylem from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Xylem in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Vertical Research raised Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.64.

In related news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 2,066 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $154,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,338,875. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP David Flinton sold 1,008 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.86, for a total value of $81,506.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,082,711.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XYL opened at $83.18 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a PE ratio of 59.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Xylem Inc has a 52-week low of $54.62 and a 52-week high of $89.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.13.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 5.09%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 26th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.44%.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

See Also: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.