Prudential Financial Inc. Raises Stock Position in Newmark Group Inc (NASDAQ:NMRK)

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Newmark Group Inc (NASDAQ:NMRK) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,923,293 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,356 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 1.08% of Newmark Group worth $9,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. EJF Capital LLC increased its stake in Newmark Group by 21.0% during the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 3,088,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,127,000 after purchasing an additional 536,024 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 33.6% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,358,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,022,000 after buying an additional 592,600 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 119.4% during the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,338,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,688,000 after buying an additional 728,540 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 16.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,167,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,963,000 after buying an additional 163,977 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 936.7% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,069,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,544,000 after buying an additional 966,054 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmark Group alerts:

NMRK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Newmark Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Newmark Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Newmark Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Newmark Group from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Newmark Group from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.75.

Shares of Newmark Group stock opened at $4.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $767.22 million, a P/E ratio of 3.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.63. Newmark Group Inc has a 52 week low of $2.49 and a 52 week high of $13.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.13.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.11). Newmark Group had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 37.00%. As a group, research analysts expect that Newmark Group Inc will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 25th. Newmark Group’s payout ratio is currently 2.47%.

Newmark Group Company Profile

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. Its investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment sales; and agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory, and diligence and underwriting, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, debt and structured finance, and loan sales under the Newmark Knight Frank name.

Featured Story: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Newmark Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmark Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.