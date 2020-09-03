California Public Employees Retirement System Increases Holdings in Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 207,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,965 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.23% of Stericycle worth $11,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Stericycle by 2.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,083,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $392,719,000 after acquiring an additional 159,669 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Stericycle by 1.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,137,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,842,000 after acquiring an additional 35,582 shares in the last quarter. Saddle Point Management L.P. raised its position in Stericycle by 0.9% during the first quarter. Saddle Point Management L.P. now owns 1,600,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,759,000 after acquiring an additional 14,402 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in Stericycle by 4.9% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,367,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,575,000 after acquiring an additional 63,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Stericycle by 54.6% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,362,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,185,000 after buying an additional 481,300 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SRCL. BidaskClub cut Stericycle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Barrington Research cut Stericycle to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Stericycle from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Stericycle in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Stericycle from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stericycle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRCL opened at $65.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of -19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.22. Stericycle Inc has a 1 year low of $38.45 and a 1 year high of $67.94.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $598.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.27 million. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 9.73% and a negative net margin of 10.05%. The business’s revenue was down 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Stericycle Inc will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Stericycle news, EVP David W. Stahl sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.53, for a total transaction of $63,530.00. Also, EVP Daniel Ginnetti sold 6,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total value of $404,222.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $477,187.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Domestic and Canada Regulated Waste and Compliance; International Regulated Waste and Compliance; and Domestic Communication and Related Services.

