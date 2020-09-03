Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 86,927 Shares of American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) by 65.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 218,933 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,927 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $2,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in American Airlines Group by 238.8% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in American Airlines Group during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Lake Point Wealth Management raised its position in American Airlines Group by 94.6% during the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 2,687 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 476.1% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the airline’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,247 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 107.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the airline’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the period. 55.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on AAL. Raymond James upgraded American Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. ValuEngine upgraded American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Berenberg Bank downgraded American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, BidaskClub cut American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.13.

American Airlines Group stock opened at $13.23 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.76. The stock has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.75. American Airlines Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.25 and a fifty-two week high of $31.67.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The airline reported ($7.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($7.03) by ($0.79). The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative net margin of 10.40% and a negative return on equity of 124.31%. The business’s revenue was down 86.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc will post -18.92 EPS for the current year.

American Airlines Group Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

Further Reading: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.