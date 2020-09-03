California Public Employees Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 344,425 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,075 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Jabil were worth $11,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Jabil by 22,210.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,693 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 6,663 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Jabil by 36.7% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,823 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil during the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Jabil alerts:

Shares of JBL stock opened at $35.30 on Thursday. Jabil Inc has a fifty-two week low of $17.63 and a fifty-two week high of $44.20. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 19th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.19. Jabil had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 0.15%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.68%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Jabil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Jabil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Jabil from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Jabil from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Jabil from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Jabil has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.89.

In other news, Director Timothy L. Main sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 292,583 shares in the company, valued at $10,240,405. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Featured Article: What is a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL).

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.