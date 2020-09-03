California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 54,410 Shares of BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) by 21.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 302,923 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,410 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.22% of BJs Wholesale Club worth $11,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in BJs Wholesale Club by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,261,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539,182 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in BJs Wholesale Club by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,943,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,435,000 after purchasing an additional 232,535 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in BJs Wholesale Club by 95.4% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,368,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,544 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in BJs Wholesale Club by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,367,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,296,000 after purchasing an additional 495,830 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in BJs Wholesale Club by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,693,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,099,000 after purchasing an additional 603,082 shares during the period.

NYSE BJ opened at $43.74 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.23. BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $18.84 and a 1-year high of $47.46.

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. BJs Wholesale Club had a negative return on equity of 17,420.37% and a net margin of 2.07%. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on BJs Wholesale Club from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Northcoast Research boosted their price target on BJs Wholesale Club from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on BJs Wholesale Club from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on BJs Wholesale Club from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price target on BJs Wholesale Club from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BJs Wholesale Club currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.32.

In other news, SVP Laura L. Felice sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $248,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 97,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,472,802.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher J. Baldwin sold 218,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total value of $9,586,404.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 375,923 shares of company stock valued at $16,232,925 over the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About BJs Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc operates as a warehouse club on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products. The company also sells electronics, computers, office supplies and equipment, home products, health and beauty aids, sporting goods, outdoor living, baby products, toys, and jewelry through Website.

