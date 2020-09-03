Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $911,000 Stake in PennantPark Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:PNNT)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of PennantPark Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:PNNT) by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 259,476 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 79,956 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of PennantPark Investment worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNNT. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PennantPark Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PennantPark Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. RHS Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PennantPark Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PennantPark Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PennantPark Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. 32.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PennantPark Investment alerts:

Shares of PNNT opened at $3.65 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.61. PennantPark Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $1.76 and a 12 month high of $6.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $242.03 million, a PE ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.65.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. PennantPark Investment had a positive return on equity of 7.43% and a negative net margin of 16.10%. The firm had revenue of $25.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.84 million. Equities research analysts predict that PennantPark Investment Corp. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on PNNT. TheStreet downgraded PennantPark Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine downgraded PennantPark Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PennantPark Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the stock. PennantPark Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $4.63.

About PennantPark Investment

PennantPark Investment Corporation specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in building and real estate, hotels and gaming, electronics, healthcare, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, manufacturing industries and retail.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PennantPark Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:PNNT).

Receive News & Ratings for PennantPark Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennantPark Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.