Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 24,183 Shares of Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 108,643 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 24,183 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Expedia Group worth $8,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EXPE. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in Expedia Group by 385.2% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 80,313 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $4,519,000 after acquiring an additional 63,760 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $250,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 11,171 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 512.4% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 286,087 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $16,098,000 after buying an additional 239,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,411,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EXPE opened at $102.94 on Thursday. Expedia Group Inc has a 52-week low of $40.76 and a 52-week high of $139.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.79 and a 200-day moving average of $80.27.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The online travel company reported ($4.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.76) by ($0.66). Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 6.99% and a negative net margin of 17.09%. The company had revenue of $566.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $577.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Expedia Group Inc will post -9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $105.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $87.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.23.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.94, for a total value of $65,955.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $535,642.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

