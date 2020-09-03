Advisors Asset Management Inc. Invests $936,000 in TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 31,825 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $936,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TCF. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TCF Financial by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,646 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 4,824 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of TCF Financial by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,892 shares of the bank’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 7,213 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of TCF Financial by 2,686.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of TCF Financial by 361.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,007 shares of the bank’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 14,884 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of TCF Financial by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 23,872 shares of the bank’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. 80.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TCF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of TCF Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of TCF Financial from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of TCF Financial from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of TCF Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of TCF Financial from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.45.

In other news, EVP William S. Henak sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total value of $574,140.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 168,923 shares in the company, valued at $4,618,354.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TCF Financial stock opened at $26.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. TCF Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $16.96 and a 12-month high of $47.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.62.

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. TCF Financial had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The business had revenue of $511.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TCF Financial Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.21%. TCF Financial’s payout ratio is 73.68%.

About TCF Financial

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

