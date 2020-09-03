Brokerages Expect Switch Inc (NYSE:SWCH) to Post $0.05 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Switch Inc (NYSE:SWCH) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.05 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Switch’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.06. Switch reported earnings of $0.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Switch will report full-year earnings of $0.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Switch.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06. The business had revenue of $126.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.19 million. Switch had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 2.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share.

SWCH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Switch in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Switch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Switch from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Switch from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Switch from $19.00 to $20.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Switch currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.06.

In related news, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 100,000 shares of Switch stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total value of $1,798,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 707,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,720,328.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 30,000 shares of Switch stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $540,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,703,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,686,482.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 285,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,039,650. 30.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Switch during the first quarter worth about $29,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Switch by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Switch during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Switch during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Switch during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. 34.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SWCH opened at $16.77 on Monday. Switch has a 12-month low of $10.30 and a 12-month high of $19.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 167.72 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.54 and a 200 day moving average of $16.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is a positive change from Switch’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Switch’s payout ratio is presently 133.33%.

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services primarily to technology and digital media companies in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada and Michigan. The company also serves cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, IT and software providers, government agencies, network and telecommunications providers, and others that conduct critical business on the Internet.

