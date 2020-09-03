Advisors Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,427 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in II-VI were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IIVI. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in II-VI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in II-VI in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of II-VI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in shares of II-VI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of II-VI by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

In other II-VI news, Director Francis J. Kramer sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.63, for a total value of $690,635.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 203,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,671,223.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 43,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,177,900. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IIVI opened at $44.26 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.74. II-VI, Inc. has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $52.97.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.41. II-VI had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a negative return on equity of 3.23%. Sell-side analysts forecast that II-VI, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IIVI shares. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of II-VI from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of II-VI in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of II-VI from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of II-VI in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of II-VI from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.97.

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: II-VI Laser Solutions, II-VI Photonics, and II-VI Performance Products. The II-VI Laser Solutions segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials primarily used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; direct diode laser modules, sub-systems, and systems; super-hard materials processing laser systems; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

