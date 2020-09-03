IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $172.74.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IPGP shares. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $149.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd.
In related news, Director John R. Peeler sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.67, for a total transaction of $57,284.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,791,040.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Thomas J. Burgomaster sold 1,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.82, for a total transaction of $307,275.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,262,012.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,270 shares of company stock valued at $4,632,243. Insiders own 34.00% of the company’s stock.
Shares of IPGP opened at $168.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 70.78 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.99 and a quick ratio of 8.11. IPG Photonics has a 1-year low of $98.04 and a 1-year high of $184.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $166.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.69.
IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $296.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.54 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 7.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.
IPG Photonics Company Profile
IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.
