IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $172.74.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IPGP shares. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $149.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd.

In related news, Director John R. Peeler sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.67, for a total transaction of $57,284.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,791,040.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Thomas J. Burgomaster sold 1,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.82, for a total transaction of $307,275.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,262,012.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,270 shares of company stock valued at $4,632,243. Insiders own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in IPG Photonics by 109.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 7,198 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 146,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,556,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 67,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,488,000 after buying an additional 9,060 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,166,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $128,693,000 after buying an additional 67,304 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. 63.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IPGP opened at $168.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 70.78 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.99 and a quick ratio of 8.11. IPG Photonics has a 1-year low of $98.04 and a 1-year high of $184.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $166.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.69.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $296.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.54 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 7.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

