Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) Reaches New 52-Week High at $45.65

Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $45.65 and last traded at $44.09, with a volume of 17785 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.56.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (up from $41.00) on shares of Immunomedics in a research note on Monday, July 6th. BidaskClub lowered Immunomedics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Immunomedics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Immunomedics from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Immunomedics from $41.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Immunomedics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.15.

The firm has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.92 and a beta of 3.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.97 and its 200-day moving average is $29.64. The company has a current ratio of 12.84, a quick ratio of 12.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $20.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.81 million. Research analysts expect that Immunomedics, Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Immunomedics by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 140,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Immunomedics by 4.8% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Immunomedics by 2.3% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,611 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Immunomedics by 9.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,566 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the period. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Immunomedics during the second quarter worth about $35,000. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU)

Immunomedics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer. Its advanced antibody-drug conjugates are sacituzumab govitecan and labetuzumab govitecan, which are in advanced trials for various solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer, respectively.

