Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA) Stake Raised by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA) by 248.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 359,999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 256,684 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.48% of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals worth $9,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 144,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,683,000 after acquiring an additional 27,615 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 65,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $264,000. 83.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DRNA opened at $18.80 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.90. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc has a twelve month low of $11.75 and a twelve month high of $27.68. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.62 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.54). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 139.27% and a negative return on equity of 79.65%. The business had revenue of $40.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.04 million. Analysts anticipate that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Douglas Fambrough acquired 10,000 shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.06 per share, for a total transaction of $180,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,738. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bob D. Brown sold 9,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $241,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,760 shares of company stock valued at $856,291. 11.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DRNA has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine raised Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.27.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Profile

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare diseases, viral infectious diseases, chronic liver diseases, and cardiovascular diseases.

