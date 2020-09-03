COSTAMARE INC/SH (NYSE:CMRE) Stake Raised by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in COSTAMARE INC/SH (NYSE:CMRE) by 89.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,637,581 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 773,516 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 1.37% of COSTAMARE INC/SH worth $9,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CMRE. Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd increased its position in COSTAMARE INC/SH by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,704,788 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $12,226,000 after purchasing an additional 557,840 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in COSTAMARE INC/SH by 122.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 872,848 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,946,000 after purchasing an additional 479,713 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc increased its position in COSTAMARE INC/SH by 141.2% in the 1st quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 370,715 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 216,996 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in COSTAMARE INC/SH by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 692,032 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,128,000 after purchasing an additional 183,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in COSTAMARE INC/SH by 66.9% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 404,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 162,100 shares during the last quarter. 27.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CMRE has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered COSTAMARE INC/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised COSTAMARE INC/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $6.50 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered COSTAMARE INC/SH from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. COSTAMARE INC/SH has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

Shares of NYSE CMRE opened at $4.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $606.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 2.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.10. COSTAMARE INC/SH has a 52 week low of $3.16 and a 52 week high of $10.85.

COSTAMARE INC/SH (NYSE:CMRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The shipping company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $111.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.41 million. COSTAMARE INC/SH had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 5.90%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that COSTAMARE INC/SH will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 22nd were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 21st. COSTAMARE INC/SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.96%.

COSTAMARE INC/SH Company Profile

Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of February 27, 2019, it had a fleet of 78 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 548,000 twenty foot equivalent unit (TEU), including 73 vessels in the water, aggregating approximately 484,000 TEU; and 5 new build vessels of 64,000 TEU.

