Caleres Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:CAL)

Caleres Inc (NYSE:CAL) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors bought 482 put options on the company. This is an increase of 642% compared to the typical volume of 65 put options.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Caleres by 5,295.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,553 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 7,413 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Caleres by 252.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,185 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Caleres by 187.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,680 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 5,007 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Caleres in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of Caleres by 32.3% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 11,390 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Caleres alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on CAL shares. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Caleres from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut shares of Caleres from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Caleres from a “negative” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Caleres from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Caleres in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Caleres currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.75.

Shares of NYSE:CAL opened at $10.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.58. Caleres has a fifty-two week low of $3.12 and a fifty-two week high of $24.86.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 1st. The textile maker reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.45. Caleres had a negative net margin of 14.57% and a negative return on equity of 4.91%. The firm had revenue of $501.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Caleres’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Caleres will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio is 13.33%.

Caleres Company Profile

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, Canada, Guam, and Italy. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label casual, dress, and athletic footwear products to women, men, and children.

See Also: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Caleres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caleres and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.