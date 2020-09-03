Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $2.88 Million Position in Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) by 15.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,580 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,783 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $2,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 145.6% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 587 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

In other Seagate Technology news, SVP Ban Seng Teh sold 498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total value of $26,294.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $591,201.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total value of $366,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,996 shares of company stock worth $417,644 in the last 90 days. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

STX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Seagate Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Summit Insights raised Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Seagate Technology in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Seagate Technology from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.71.

Shares of STX opened at $48.59 on Thursday. Seagate Technology PLC has a 52-week low of $39.02 and a 52-week high of $64.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.38 and its 200-day moving average is $48.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79, a PEG ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.03.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 68.62% and a net margin of 9.55%. Seagate Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology PLC will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.89%.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

Featured Article: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.