Caleres Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:CAL)

Caleres Inc (NYSE:CAL) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 1,584 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,832% compared to the average daily volume of 82 call options.

Shares of CAL stock opened at $10.35 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.07 and a 200-day moving average of $7.58. Caleres has a 12-month low of $3.12 and a 12-month high of $24.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 1st. The textile maker reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.45. The company had revenue of $501.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.11 million. Caleres had a negative net margin of 14.57% and a negative return on equity of 4.91%. Caleres’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Caleres will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.33%.

Several research firms have commented on CAL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Caleres from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Caleres from a “negative” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Caleres in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Caleres from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Caleres from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in Caleres by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 11,390 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in Caleres in the 1st quarter valued at $2,375,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Caleres by 179.3% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 266,182 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 170,862 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Caleres by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,681,398 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,846,000 after purchasing an additional 304,923 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Caleres by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,619 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 6,676 shares during the period. 78.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caleres Company Profile

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, Canada, Guam, and Italy. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label casual, dress, and athletic footwear products to women, men, and children.

