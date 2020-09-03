California Public Employees Retirement System Has $10.97 Million Stock Position in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 948,466 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 45,583 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.22% of People’s United Financial worth $10,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in People’s United Financial by 5.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,812,078 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,172,000 after acquiring an additional 394,672 shares during the period. Prudential PLC grew its stake in People’s United Financial by 33.9% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 7,423,101 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880,800 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in People’s United Financial by 8.0% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,212,428 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,448,000 after acquiring an additional 532,817 shares during the period. Hamlin Capital Management LLC grew its stake in People’s United Financial by 36.3% in the second quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 4,136,918 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,138 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in People’s United Financial by 46.8% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,411,934 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,437 shares during the period. 73.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of People’s United Financial stock opened at $10.65 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.21. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.37 and a 12 month high of $17.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $495.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.87 million. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 20.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Analysts predict that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 31st. People’s United Financial’s payout ratio is 51.80%.

PBCT has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub cut People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. ValuEngine cut People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on People’s United Financial from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on People’s United Financial from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on People’s United Financial from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.33.

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

