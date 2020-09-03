Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) Shares Acquired by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,141,870 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.23% of Flex worth $11,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Flex during the second quarter worth about $170,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Flex by 4.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,647,106 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,883,000 after purchasing an additional 449,744 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flex in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Flex in the second quarter valued at approximately $423,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Flex by 1.4% in the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 948,446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,722,000 after acquiring an additional 12,937 shares in the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FLEX. BidaskClub cut shares of Flex from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Flex from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Cfra cut their price objective on shares of Flex from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Flex in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.75.

In other news, insider Paul Humphries sold 24,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total transaction of $265,519.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 593,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,331,848.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Christopher Collier sold 12,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total value of $123,267.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 209,392 shares of company stock valued at $2,197,043. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FLEX opened at $11.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.84, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.41. Flex Ltd has a one year low of $5.36 and a one year high of $14.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.10.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Flex had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 3.29%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Flex Ltd will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Flex

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates through Communications & Enterprise Compute, Consumer Technologies Group, Industrial and Emerging Industries, and High Reliability Solutions segments.

