American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 892,476 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 13,662 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.18% of American Airlines Group worth $11,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AAL. Cito Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 60.0% in the second quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC now owns 24,000 shares of the airline’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the second quarter worth about $10,456,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 93.4% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,649 shares of the airline’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 6,108 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the second quarter worth about $616,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 15.6% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 66,320 shares of the airline’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 8,966 shares during the last quarter. 55.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on American Airlines Group from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Raymond James upgraded American Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. ValuEngine upgraded American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Berenberg Bank cut American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.13.

American Airlines Group stock opened at $13.23 on Thursday. American Airlines Group Inc has a 12 month low of $8.25 and a 12 month high of $31.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.76.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The airline reported ($7.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($7.03) by ($0.79). The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative net margin of 10.40% and a negative return on equity of 124.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 86.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc will post -18.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

