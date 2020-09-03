National Bank Financial Weighs in on Secure Energy Services Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (TSE:SES)

Secure Energy Services Inc (TSE:SES) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Secure Energy Services in a research note issued on Monday, August 31st. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny anticipates that the company will earn ($0.21) per share for the year. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform Overweight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Secure Energy Services’ FY2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS.

Get Secure Energy Services alerts:

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.12) by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$291.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$457.90 million.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$3.00 to C$3.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$1.50 to C$2.00 in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$2.10 target price on Secure Energy Services and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Secure Energy Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$3.54.

Secure Energy Services stock opened at C$1.43 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.60 million and a P/E ratio of -5.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.75, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.75. Secure Energy Services has a one year low of C$0.64 and a one year high of C$6.64.

About Secure Energy Services

Secure Energy Services Inc provides integrated and specialized services to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating in the Western and the United States. The company's Processing, Recovery and Disposal division owns and operates midstream infrastructure that provides services, such as storing, shipping, clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, marketing of oil, treatment, oilfield waste processing, landfill disposal, and produced and waste water disposal, as well as the purchase and resale of oil.

Featured Story: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Secure Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secure Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.