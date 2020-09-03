National Bank Financial Weighs in on Sherritt International Corp’s FY2020 Earnings (TSE:S)

Sherritt International Corp (TSE:S) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2020 earnings estimates for Sherritt International in a research report issued on Monday, August 31st. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the year. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform Overweight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Sherritt International’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

Get Sherritt International alerts:

Sherritt International (TSE:S) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$40.90 million for the quarter.

TSE S opened at C$0.23 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.15. Sherritt International has a 52 week low of C$0.07 and a 52 week high of C$0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.22. The stock has a market cap of $81.44 million and a P/E ratio of -0.24.

Sherritt International Company Profile

Sherritt International Corporation engages in the mining, refining, and sale of nickel and cobalt from lateritic ores primarily in Europe, Japan, and China. It produces and sells agriculture fertilizers in Western Canada; and provides additional fertilizer storage and administrative facilities in Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta, and Canada.

Read More: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Sherritt International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherritt International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.