Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The Company’s products under different phases of development include Rigosertib intravenous (IV), Rigosertib Oral, Rigosertib IV, ON 013105 and Recilisib. Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Newtown, Pennsylvania. “

Get Onconova Therapeutics alerts:

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ONTX. Laidlaw downgraded Onconova Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. HC Wainwright downgraded Onconova Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Maxim Group downgraded Onconova Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Noble Financial lowered Onconova Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.20.

ONTX stock opened at $0.23 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $39.45 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 2.07. Onconova Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.10 and a 1-year high of $2.84.

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.40 million. Onconova Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 11,357.71% and a negative return on equity of 214.79%. On average, analysts predict that Onconova Therapeutics will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Onconova Therapeutics news, Director E Premkumar Reddy sold 527,863 shares of Onconova Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.27, for a total value of $142,523.01. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,683 shares in the company, valued at $4,504.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ONTX. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 2,123.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 98,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 94,535 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $48,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.87% of the company’s stock.

About Onconova Therapeutics

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule product candidates to treat cancer. Its product candidates include Rigosertib IV, which is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with higher risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS); Rigosertib oral in combination with azacitidine that is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with higher-risk MDS; and Rigosertib oral, which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with lower risk MDS.

Featured Story: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Onconova Therapeutics (ONTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Onconova Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onconova Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.