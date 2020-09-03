I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($2.29) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2020 earnings estimates for I-Mab in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen anticipates that the company will earn ($2.29) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for I-Mab’s FY2021 earnings at ($2.20) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised I-Mab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, I-Mab currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

I-Mab stock opened at $35.60 on Thursday. I-Mab has a twelve month low of $9.30 and a twelve month high of $39.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in I-Mab stock. New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd. purchased a new stake in I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000. I-Mab accounts for about 0.3% of New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel or highly differentiated biologics to treat diseases with unmet medical needs, primarily cancers and autoimmune disorders worldwide. It is developing TJ202, a CD38 antibody in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; TJ101, a long-acting human growth hormone that is in Phase II clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; and TJ301, a IL-6 blocker in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and other autoimmune diseases.

