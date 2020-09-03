Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Issued By Capital One Financial

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note issued on Tuesday, September 1st. Capital One Financial analyst N. Malkin now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.10 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.17. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s FY2022 earnings at $1.39 EPS.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $22.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.55 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 3.57%.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on PEB. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $19.00 to $11.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.91.

NYSE:PEB opened at $12.81 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.13. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 52 week low of $5.39 and a 52 week high of $29.57.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 3.2% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 32,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 0.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 407,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 5.4% in the first quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 24,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.2% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 123,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 0.9% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 198,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (?REIT?) organized to opportunistically acquire and invest primarily in upper upscale, full-service hotels located in urban markets in major gateway cities. The Company owns 61 hotels, totaling approximately 14,600 guest rooms, located in 10 states and the District of Columbia, including: Del Mar, California; Los Angeles, California (Beverly Hills, Santa Monica and West Hollywood); San Diego, California; San Francisco, California; Santa Cruz, California; Washington, DC; Coral Gables, Florida; Key West, Florida; Naples, Florida; Buckhead, Georgia; Chicago, Illinois; Boston, Massachusetts; New York, New York; Portland, Oregon; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Nashville, Tennessee; Columbia River Gorge, Washington; and Seattle, Washington.

