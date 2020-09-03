FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Banco Santander SA (NYSE:SAN) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Banco Santander SA (NYSE:SAN) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for Banco Santander in a report issued on Tuesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Creelan-Sandf now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.36. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Banco Santander’s FY2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SAN. Bank of America lowered Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. BofA Securities lowered Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered Banco Santander from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. HSBC lowered Banco Santander from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.00.

Shares of NYSE SAN opened at $2.18 on Thursday. Banco Santander has a 1 year low of $1.90 and a 1 year high of $4.42. The firm has a market cap of $36.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.51.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.77 billion. Banco Santander had a positive return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 15.84%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Banco Santander by 17,381.6% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 136,007 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 135,229 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Banco Santander by 29.2% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 181,120 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 40,907 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Banco Santander in the first quarter valued at about $217,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Banco Santander in the second quarter valued at about $275,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Banco Santander by 89.2% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 335,008 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 157,907 shares during the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services for individual and corporate clients worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; debt capital markets and global markets services; and debit and credit cards.

