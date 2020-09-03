Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Shoe Carnival, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SCVL)

Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush cut their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Shoe Carnival in a report released on Wednesday, September 2nd. Wedbush analyst C. Svezia now anticipates that the company will earn $0.62 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.65. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Shoe Carnival’s FY2022 earnings at $3.10 EPS.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $300.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.46 million. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 3.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on SCVL. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Shoe Carnival in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Sidoti cut shares of Shoe Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shoe Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Shoe Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Shoe Carnival from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Shoe Carnival currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.60.

Shares of NASDAQ SCVL opened at $35.84 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $506.99 million, a PE ratio of 49.29 and a beta of 1.33. Shoe Carnival has a 1 year low of $12.56 and a 1 year high of $40.00.

In related news, Director James A. Aschleman sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.61, for a total transaction of $44,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,978 shares in the company, valued at $413,888.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Shoe Carnival during the second quarter valued at $229,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Shoe Carnival during the second quarter valued at $202,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Shoe Carnival by 17,011.1% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC bought a new position in Shoe Carnival during the second quarter valued at $1,575,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Shoe Carnival by 96.0% during the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

Shoe Carnival Company Profile

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, sport bags, backpacks, scarves, and wallets.

