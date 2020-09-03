Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA Sells 185 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA decreased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,432 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Spence Asset Management increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% during the second quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 262.5% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 29 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 57.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In other Amazon.com news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,377 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total value of $4,369,386.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,370,690.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 750 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,304.28, for a total transaction of $2,478,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $33,042,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 102,815 shares of company stock worth $324,095,003. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,531.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $1,752.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3,177.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,529.76. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $8.56. The company had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. As a group, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,850.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,450.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,800.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,259.98.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Featured Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.