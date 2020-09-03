Teacher Retirement System of Texas Invests $210,000 in Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,057 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMED. FMR LLC lifted its position in Amedisys by 13.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 370,789 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $45,703,000 after purchasing an additional 43,844 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Amedisys by 99.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,985 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,567,000 after purchasing an additional 6,964 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. bought a new position in Amedisys in the first quarter worth $211,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Amedisys by 28.0% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 36,768 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $6,748,000 after purchasing an additional 8,038 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Amedisys by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,482,832 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $822,778,000 after purchasing an additional 113,904 shares during the period. 89.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amedisys stock opened at $248.10 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Amedisys Inc has a 12-month low of $121.00 and a 12-month high of $248.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.90.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The health services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.53. Amedisys had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 6.50%. The business had revenue of $485.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amedisys Inc will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on AMED. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Amedisys from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub raised Amedisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Amedisys from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Amedisys from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Amedisys from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.33.

In related news, COO Christopher Gerard sold 750 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.52, for a total value of $173,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,906 shares in the company, valued at $7,618,397.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sharon Brunecz sold 2,185 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total value of $428,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,572,092. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,256 shares of company stock valued at $1,224,686 over the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, social workers, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks.

