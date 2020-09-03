Daniel J. Levin Sells 100,000 Shares of Box Inc (NYSE:BOX) Stock

Box Inc (NYSE:BOX) Director Daniel J. Levin sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total value of $2,023,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $428,188.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

BOX stock opened at $20.53 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.09. Box Inc has a 12-month low of $8.64 and a 12-month high of $22.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.06.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.31. BOX had a negative return on equity of 358.25% and a negative net margin of 14.19%. The firm had revenue of $192.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.62 million. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Box Inc will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BOX shares. Craig Hallum upped their price target on BOX from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on BOX from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Oppenheimer started coverage on BOX in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on BOX from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, ValuEngine cut BOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOX. Starboard Value LP lifted its stake in BOX by 60.5% in the first quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 11,674,546 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $163,911,000 after buying an additional 4,399,650 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in BOX by 23.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,209,314 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $101,219,000 after buying an additional 1,390,223 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in BOX by 193.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,913,621 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,726,000 after buying an additional 1,261,228 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of BOX by 9.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,236,992 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $171,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,122 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of BOX by 162.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,662,904 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,271 shares during the period. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere or any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features.

