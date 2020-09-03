Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA) Holdings Trimmed by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. lowered its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,615 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Easterly Government Properties were worth $1,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resolution Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the second quarter valued at $126,952,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 1.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,408,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,629,000 after purchasing an additional 54,146 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 6.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,074,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,387,000 after purchasing an additional 235,933 shares during the last quarter. V3 Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 44.1% during the first quarter. V3 Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,795,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,888,000 after purchasing an additional 855,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 45.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,088,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,461,000 after purchasing an additional 652,388 shares during the last quarter. 94.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DEA opened at $24.24 on Thursday. Easterly Government Properties Inc has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $29.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.05 and a 200-day moving average of $24.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 0.43.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.26). Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 0.60% and a net margin of 3.10%. The firm had revenue of $60.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.78 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties Inc will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 12th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.67%.

DEA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Easterly Government Properties from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Easterly Government Properties from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Easterly Government Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.86.

In other news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 18,221 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total transaction of $435,846.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,684,661.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William C. Trimble sold 21,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $510,212.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,767,488.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,721 shares of company stock valued at $1,912,909 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

