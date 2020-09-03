Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $2.53 Million Stock Holdings in 2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU)

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in 2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,712 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of 2U worth $2,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TWOU. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of 2U by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,005,788 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $106,223,000 after purchasing an additional 824,595 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of 2U by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,774,071 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $80,086,000 after purchasing an additional 817,173 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of 2U by 99.0% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 997,252 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,856,000 after purchasing an additional 496,125 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of 2U by 4,000.8% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 496,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,529,000 after purchasing an additional 484,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of 2U by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,410,777 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $205,393,000 after purchasing an additional 404,989 shares during the last quarter.

TWOU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered 2U from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on 2U from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on 2U from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine lowered 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded 2U from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.42.

Shares of TWOU opened at $43.57 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 0.84. 2U Inc has a 12 month low of $11.51 and a 12 month high of $49.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $182.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.12 million. 2U had a negative return on equity of 22.22% and a negative net margin of 46.21%. Equities research analysts predict that 2U Inc will post -2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO James Kenigsberg sold 33,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $1,593,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 120,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,683,287. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher J. Paucek sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total value of $5,718,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 702,600 shares in the company, valued at $26,783,112. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 216,900 shares of company stock worth $8,396,010 over the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. It offers front-end technology and services, including online learning platform, student and faculty and immersion support, accessibility, admissions application advising, in-program student field placements, and faculty recruiting.

