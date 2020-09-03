California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 10,874 Shares of IQIYI Inc (NASDAQ:IQ)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of IQIYI Inc (NASDAQ:IQ) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 531,341 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,874 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.07% of IQIYI worth $12,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of IQIYI by 2.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 43,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in IQIYI by 7.3% in the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 19,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in IQIYI by 25.1% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in IQIYI by 10.2% in the second quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in IQIYI by 14.5% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.71% of the company’s stock.

IQ stock opened at $22.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.15 and a 200-day moving average of $20.20. IQIYI Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.51 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50.

IQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($1.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($1.47). IQIYI had a negative return on equity of 118.55% and a negative net margin of 35.09%. On average, equities analysts predict that IQIYI Inc will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IQ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. New Street Research downgraded IQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 14th. Oppenheimer downgraded IQIYI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 25th. HSBC lowered their price target on IQIYI from $32.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. BidaskClub upgraded IQIYI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded IQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. IQIYI currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.50.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in China. It operates a platform that provides a collection of Internet video content, including professionally-produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

