California Public Employees Retirement System Has $12 Million Position in Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 503,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,341 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Store Capital were worth $11,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Store Capital by 102.6% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 363,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,593,000 after buying an additional 184,231 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Store Capital by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 3,687 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Store Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $949,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Store Capital by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 58,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 4,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Store Capital by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 29,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 9,846 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on STOR shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Store Capital in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Store Capital from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Store Capital from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Store Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Store Capital in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.70.

In related news, CFO Catherine F. Long acquired 3,960 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.23 per share, with a total value of $99,910.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 266,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,728,058.87. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STOR opened at $27.71 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.49. The firm has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.10 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Store Capital Corp has a 52-week low of $13.00 and a 52-week high of $40.96.

Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $168.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.81 million. Store Capital had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 39.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Store Capital Corp will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in 2,255 property locations, substantially all of which are profit centers, in 49 states.

