Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,609 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of UFP Technologies worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of UFP Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $10,898,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 202,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,555,000 after purchasing an additional 76,557 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc. boosted its stake in UFP Technologies by 169.3% during the first quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 96,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,691,000 after buying an additional 60,914 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in UFP Technologies by 23.2% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 118,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,521,000 after buying an additional 22,384 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in UFP Technologies during the first quarter worth about $810,000. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of UFP Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UFP Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th.

In other UFP Technologies news, Director Thomas Oberdorf sold 7,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.86, for a total value of $332,853.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,279,316.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 10.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UFP Technologies stock opened at $41.25 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.55 and a 200 day moving average of $43.74. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.80 and a 12 month high of $52.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 2.59.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.11. UFP Technologies had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 9.25%. The company had revenue of $42.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.70 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that UFP Technologies, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

UFP Technologies Company Profile

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and converts foams, plastics, composites, and natural fiber materials for the medical, automotive, consumer, electronics, industrial, and aerospace and defense markets in the United States. It offers single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, and disposables for surgical procedures, endoscopic procedures, orthopedic implants, orthopedic appliances, biopharma drug manufacturing, etc.; molded components automotive, aerospace, and defense markets; recycled protective packaging for B2C brands; and reusable cases and custom inserts.

